Manchester United target Erling Haaland’s father admits he “wants to play in Premier League”

Haaland is wanted by several of Europe’s top clubs after bursting onto the scene this season with his outstanding form in the Champions League.

He currently leads the competition’s scoring charts after netting seven goals in his first four games, attracting the interest of clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona.

Former Manchester City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, the striker’s father, revealed that a move to England is an attractive proposition.

"One day, Erling wants to play in the Premier League," he told Sport Bild (via ESPN FC).

"I don't know when the timing will be ideal. We are ahead of our own career schedule, but it is a very tough league."

Reports have suggested that the 19-year-old could command a transfer fee of as much as €100m, with United looking to make enquiries as soon as January.

This price tag is understood to have put off Barcelona, and Alf-Inge encouraged the Austrian club not to get too greedy with their demands.

“Red Bull [Salzburg] have shown in the past that they are a down-to-earth club,” he said.

“If they want to sign players in the future, they can't put any idiotic price tags on them. Nobody would want to join the club then."

Haaland has been in sensational scoring form this season, netting 26 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

He previously worked under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde.

Now read...

ANALYSIS Mauricio Pochettino has left a great legacy at Tottenham. Spurs now have two options to build on it

HE'S BACK Jose Mourinho at Chelsea: how the Special One changed the way I watch football