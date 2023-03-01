Erling Haaland to sign a new £20m-a-year deal – but not with Manchester City

Erling Haaland is set to bag a £20 million-a-year contract to secure his status as one of the most lucrative footballers in the sport – but Manchester City haven't offered him an extension.

The Norwegian goal machine has been a surefire hit in the Premier League since making his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund, netting 27 goals in just 24 appearances so far amid accusations that he hasn't quite settled into Pep Guardiola's style of play.

But don't worry City fans, he's not about to leave you. He's just going to join Nike.

Nike have beaten Puma and Adidas to sign Erling Haaland

Haaland has been wearing Nike boots anyway (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), both Adidas and Puma submitted bids for Haaland, though he apparently wanted to remain with Nike.

The forward had a contract with the US brand up until January 2022 but has continued to wear Nike boots anyway, without benefitting from a contract. Puma would have been keen to tie the City star down given that they also produce the Citizens' kits – but the blow will be softened by the fact they've tied down Jack Grealish (opens in new tab) instead.

Haaland has been wearing Nike Mercurial boots this season – the same model that Kylian Mbappe wears.

With Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Saudi Arabia in his twilight, it's a big coup for the Swoosh to have arguably the two biggest stars of the next generation in Mbappe and Haaland in their roster.

Nike also boast Haaland's team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden in their roster, along with the likes of Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric, Alphonso Davies, Leah Williamson and Sam Kerr.