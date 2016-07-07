Euro 2016 star Payet not leaving West Ham - Bilic

Slaven Bilic is braced for interest from big European clubs in Dimitri Payet but the West Ham manager expects to keep hold of the France star.

Payet has taken Euro 2016 by storm, scoring three goals to help France reach the semi-finals, where they will host Germany on Thursday.

The 29-year-old's exploits are expected to alert the likes of Real Madrid and Co. but Bilic insists Payet is happy at West Ham as the Londoners prepare to play Premier League football at the Olympic Stadium in 2016-17.

"As a club manager, when you have a player involved there is added interest and there is no doubt Dimitri Payet has been one of the stars of the tournament," Bilic wrote for the Daily Mail.

"I understand that with his success, all the speculation about his future will follow. I have even seen one report suggesting I don't want him to do well in case it leads to him leaving West Ham. That is not right. I want him to play great. I want him to score a hat-trick and another hat-trick in the final.

"I know then that the giant clubs will come but I would love him to stay at West Ham. We have texted each other over the last three weeks and he is happy at the club. He is our player."

Last season, Payet scored nine goals and recorded 12 assists as West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League.