Euro 2020 qualifying draw in full

The full draw for Euro 2020 qualifying pits Netherlands against Germany, France with Iceland and Portugal alongside Ukraine.

Netherlands will take on Germany in the pick of the groups for Euro 2020 qualifying.

Joachim Low's side will meet Oranje in Group C, which also contains Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

Holders Portugal take on Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxembourg, while world champions France face Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

Below are the groups in full for the qualifying phase, which begins on March 21 next year and runs until November.

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo 

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg 

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus 

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar 

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan 

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta 

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia 

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra 

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino 

Group J: Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein