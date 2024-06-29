Euro 2024: Every team’s Euro penalty prowess revealed

With the Euro 2024 knockout stages set to kick off as the tournament reaches a thrilling climax, supporters of every team will be nervously eyeing the dreaded penalty shootout.

As England get ready to face Slovakia after an immensely disappointing group stage, Gareth Southgate will be hoping to turn the tide of history: England have lost the most shoot-outs in tournament history, with four heartbreaks since 1996.

The Three Lions have not triumphed in a Euros penalty shootout since beating Spain on home turf in the Euro 96 quarter-finals. Southgate will need no reminder of what happened then.

WATCH | Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

New research from BetMGM has uncovered the full history of penalty shootouts in the tournament – with England 2/13 to go through against Slovakia by any means necessary. Slovakia have never taken part in a penalty shootout in the tournament during their three appearances as an independent nation.

Out of the teams remaining in the tournament who have taken part in more than one shootout, Spain, Portugal and Germany have the best records in Euros history, each winning 67% of their penalty showdowns.

Italy have participated in the most, triumphing four times out of seven – including in the final against England in 2021 – followed by the Spanish who have won four out of six. Spain are now second favourites to win the tournament at 9/2 , behind Southgate’s men at 7/2 .

Italy are masters when it comes to converting from twelve yards - as England so painfully rememeber (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite not qualifying for the latter stages this time round, the Czech Republic are the true Euros penalty masters, having a flawless record from three shootouts – all while competing as Czechoslovakia. Austria will also want to be wary – in the last 16 they face Turkey, who have won their only previous penalty shootout against Croatia in the 2008 quarter-finals.

The shadow of past shootout failures looms large but England’s number nine Harry Kane brings with him a beacon of hope. Kane has an impressive record, scoring 21 out of 25 penalty attempts for his country, giving him an 84% conversion rate.

Despite his high-profile miss against France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kane will be determined to prove himself once again. His French rival, Kylian Mbappe, has scored nine out of the 11 penalties he’s taken for France, giving him an 82% conversation rate and placing him just behind Kane in terms of accuracy. BetMGM has Mbappe 6/1 favourite to be the top goalscorer in this competition with Kane at 7/1 .

Switzerland (6/5) vs Italy (7/10)

Granit Xhaka will be hoping Switzerland can book a spot in the quarter-finals against Italy on Saturday (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

*Odds stated are for team to progress to the quarter-finals

Switzerland: Played 3 Won 1 (33%)

L 2016 round of 16: Poland 1-1 Switzerland (4-5 pens)

W 2020 round of 16: France 3-3 Switzerland (5-4 pens)

L 2020 quarter-finals: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (1-3 pens)

Italy: Played 7 Won 4 (57%)

L 1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy (8-9 pens)

W 2000 semi-finals: Italy 0-0 Netherlands (3-1 pens)

L 2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy (2-4 pens)

W 2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy (4-2 pens)

L 2016 quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 Italy (5-6 pens)

W 2020 semi-finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (4-2 pens)

W 2020 final: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

Germany (2/7) vs Denmark (11/4)

Florian Wirtz in particular is having a great tournament so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany: Played 3 Won 2 (67%)

L 1976 final: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany (3-5 pens)

W 1996 semi-finals: Germany 1-1 England (6-5 pens)

W 2016 quarter-finals Germany 1-1 Italy, (6-5 pens)

Denmark: Played 2 Won 1 (50%)

L 1984 semi-finals: Denmark 1-1 Spain (4-5 on pens)

W 1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark (5-4 pens)

England (2/13) vs Slovakia (9/2)

England will need to see much more from Jude Bellingham in order to generate success this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

England Played 5 Won 1 (20%)

W 1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England (4-2 pens)

L 1996 semi-finals: Germany 1-1 England (5-6 pens)

L 2004 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-2 England (5-6 pens)

L 2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy (2-4 pens)

L 2020 final: Italy 1-1 England (2-3 pens)

Slovakia: Never taken part in a Euros penalty shootout



Spain (1/12) vs Georgia (7/11)

Georgia have been a joy to watch so far in Germany and most will be hoping they can pull off the unexpected with victory over Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain: Played 6 Won 4 (67%)

W 1984 semi-finals: Denmark 1-1 Spain (5-4 pens)

L 1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England (2-4 pens)

W 2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy (4-2 pens)

W 2012 semi-finals: Portugal 0-0 Spain (4-2 pens)

W 2020 quarter-finals: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (3-1 pens)

L 2020 semi-finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (2-4 pens)

Georgia: Never taken part in a Euros penalty shootout

France (11/25) vs Belgium (19/10)

Kylian Mbappe peels away after netting against Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)

France: Played 3 Won 1 (33%)

W 1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands (5-4 pens)

L 1996 semi-finals: France 0-0 Czech Republic (5-6 pens)

L 2020 round of 16: France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 pens)

Belgium: Never taken part in a Euros penalty shootout

Portugal (1/6) vs Slovenia (17/4)

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo knows a thing or two about penalties (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal: Played 3 Won 2 (67%)

W 2004 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-2 England (6-5 pens)

L 2012 semi-finals: Portugal 0-0 Spain (2-4 pens)

W 2016 quarter-finals: Poland 1-1 Portugal (5-3 pens)

Slovenia: Never taken part in a Euros penalty shootout

Romania (1/5) vs Netherlands (15/4)

Cody Gakpo in action for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romania: Never taken part in a Euros penalty shootout

Netherlands: Played 4 Won 1 (25%)

L 1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark (4-5 pens)

L 1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands (4-5 pens)

L 2000 semi-finals: Italy 0-0 Netherlands (1-3 pens)

W 2004 quarter-finals: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands (5-4 pens)

Austria (21/50) vs Turkey (19/10)

Austria look great under Ralf Rangnick and are fast becoming dark horses at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria: Never taken part in a Euros penalty shootout

Turkey: Played 1 Won 1 (100%)

W 2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Türkiye (3-1 pens)



