Quiz! Can you name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads?

Our latest quiz is about longevity and the Euros - how many players can you correctly name?

Spoiler: Cristiano Ronaldo makes the cut
We are back with another quiz hot off the press and this time want you to name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads.

Think longevity to help you through. We see so many players become heroes at the Euros every four years - but which players have seen it and put in a real shift for their country?

So who are the names and how many can you correctly predict?

