Quiz! Can you name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads?

We are back with another quiz hot off the press and this time want you to name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads.

Think longevity to help you through. We see so many players become heroes at the Euros every four years - but which players have seen it and put in a real shift for their country?



So who are the names and how many can you correctly predict?



TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every game Cristiano Ronaldo has ever scored in for Portugal?

Our list compiles 37 players who have been called up in total to feature at four or more European Championship finals all in all. Sounds tough? We should hope it is, as this one is really destined to separate the men from the boys.



We are giving you a total of 12 minutes to do so and the clock is already ticked down, so why not delve in. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever been to a European Championship?

Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Quiz! Can you name the top scorers in Euro 2024 qualifying?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Portugal line-up from the Euro 2004 game against the Netherlands?