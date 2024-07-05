Kylian Mbappe explains why he 'hates' wearing his iconic mask for France and how it affects his game

Kylian Mbappe’s black mask at Euro 2024 could become an iconic image of the tournament, especially if France go on to claim victory with their star player wearing it… but the man himself is still none the happier about actually having to wear it.

The new Real Madrid signing broke his nose during France’s opening game against Austria, subsequently missing their draw with the Netherlands before returning in a protective mask for their final group game against Poland.

Mbappe has not quite looked his usual self out in Germany, however, with his only goal coming from the penalty spot against Poland – and both he and manager Didier Deschamps feel it is marginally affecting his game.

Kylian Mbappe could take lessons from WWE hardcore legend Mick Foley about coping with wearing a mask

Mbappe made clear he is not trying to make excuses, but admitted: “It is horrible playing with a mask. I keep changing because there is something that bothers me.

“It is ­difficult to play because it limits vision [and] the sweat clogs up. The first few days felt like I was wearing 3D glasses – as soon as I can get it off I will but I don’t have a choice.

“I hate it, it is really annoying. You have seen pictures of five masks but in the evening I’ve had different trials. That’s not an excuse for me as it is the only way I can play.”

Kylian Mbappe has tried several different versions of his mask in training and during games (Image credit: Getty Images)

If we have a word of advice for Mbappe, it might be to stop changing it: famed WWE wrestler Mick Foley wore a leather mask as Mankind during the 1990s and initially despised it for similar reasons.

But over time Foley found that the foam rubber lining softened up and became much more form-fitting and comfortable, to the point he became happy wearing it around backstage for hours before each show.

Mbappe added: “When I took the blow to the face I didn’t understand what was going on – I didn’t feel my nose was broken. But I saw the goalkeeper’s face and thought: ‘Something is wrong.’

Kylian Mbappe broke his nose against Austria in France's opening game (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I thought I was going home. I looked in the mirror and thought it was a bad thing to send me home. It was difficult, I spent two nights without sleeping.

National team boss Deschamps meanwhile expressed his sympathy, saying: "Kylian is getting used to it. Sweating can still bother him. It can get in his eyes.



"It is complicated in the way it affects his vision. It is tenths of a second, but it is important. Kylian is going to have to get used to it because he might wear it for a few weeks or even a few months."

