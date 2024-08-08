Europa League and Conference League balls revealed for 2024/25 - and there's a new manufacturer

By
published

The Europa League and Conference League balls have been announced for the new season

Europa League and Conference League balls for the new season
(Image credit: Decathlon/Kipsta/UEFA)

UEFA has appointed Kipsta, the football signature of Decathlon, as the official match ball supplier for the Europa League and Conference League for three years, from 2024 to 2027. 

After meeting FIFA's quality pro standards in 2016, Kipsta's appointment will see the French brand Decathlon take over from Molten, which manufactured the ball for the Europa League since 2018/19 and since the inception of the Conference League.

Europa League &amp; Conference League official match ball £69.99

Europa League & Conference League official match ball £69.99

Both balls are available for the same price, with the orange ball to be used in the Europa League and the green for the Conference League. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 