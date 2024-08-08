Europa League and Conference League balls revealed for 2024/25 - and there's a new manufacturer

UEFA has appointed Kipsta, the football signature of Decathlon, as the official match ball supplier for the Europa League and Conference League for three years, from 2024 to 2027.

After meeting FIFA's quality pro standards in 2016, Kipsta's appointment will see the French brand Decathlon take over from Molten, which manufactured the ball for the Europa League since 2018/19 and since the inception of the Conference League.

The balls will make their first official appearance on the pitch on September 25, as both competitions get underway for the 2024/25 season. Costing £70, each ball is available from Decathlon in their respective colourways - orange for the Europa League, and green for the Conference League.

The new balls (Image credit: Decathlon/Kipsta/UEFA)

Guy Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to announce Kipsta as the official match ball supplier for the first time as we join forces with a brand that shares our passion for innovation, quality and the love of the game.

"Kipsta’s experience in providing top-quality balls and commitment to the sport will be tremendous assets as the Europa League and Conference League enter into new eras.”

Manufactured using heat-sealing technology, which doesn't involve any sewing thread, the balls offer what Kipsta claim is greater trajectory stability. There's a textured microfiber component, accompanied by foams and grooves.

Comprised of 12 panels of textured microfiber Polyurethane (PU) panels, combined with POE (Polyolefin Elastomer) foam, the balls are designed to meet the highest technical requirements. The bladder, meanwhile, is a High Rebound Advanced bladder, which is supposed to offer optimal sphericity, pressure resistance and rebound quality.

Celine del Genes, Global Chief Customer Officer, said: “Our partnership with UEFA highlights our commitment to every player, from the Europa League and Conference League to local fields, and underscores our expertise recognised at football’s highest levels. Decathlon is dedicated to making top-tier football accessible to all players at all levels.”

Fabien Brosse, Global Chief Sports and Products Officer, added: “Decathlon is delighted to embark on this wonderful partnership with UEFA as the official match ball supplier of Europa League and Conference League. By our ball being selected, it supports and confirms our continuous efforts on producing quality and high technical products, in which they have the capacity to be used at the highest level of the sporting game.”

Europa League & Conference League official match ball £69.99 Both balls are available for the same price, with the orange ball to be used in the Europa League and the green for the Conference League.

