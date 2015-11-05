Europa League Review: Napoli, Dortmund ease into last 32

The last 32 of the Europa League will feature Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Molde and Rapid Vienna after they qualified with victories on Thursday.

Dortmund knew a win over Qabala coupled with success for Krasnodar over PAOK would ensure them a place in the knockout stages and Thomas Tuchel's men did their bit with a resounding 4-0 success at Signal Iduna Park.

Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who missed the reverse fixture due to security concerns - was on the scoresheet, while goals from Ari and Joaozinho ensure Krasnodar a 2-1 win over PAOK in Russia.

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli also wasted little time sealing their progression, maintaining a 100 per cent record with a 5-1 hammering of Midtjylland - Manolo Gabbiadini scoring twice. The Danish side remain second in Group D thanks to Club Brugge's 1-0 victory over Legia Warsaw.

Like Napoli, Rapid Vienna boast a 100 per cent record in Group E as Philipp Schobesberger's brace helped the leaders to a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, Villarreal seeing off Dinamo Minsk by the same scoreline elsewhere in the group.

Molde remain unbeaten in Group A as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side downed 10-man Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow, the Scottish champions retaining a slim chance of qualification thanks to Fenerbahce's 0-0 draw with Ajax.

Aritz Aduriz moved to 100 goals in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao and Inaki Williams weighed in with a brace in their 5-1 rout of Partizan.

Augsburg joined Partizan on six points in joint second in Group L as they made it back-to-back wins in the competition courtesy of a 4-1 success against AZ - Raul Bobadilla scoring a hat-trick with Ji Dong-won also on target.

Ji's former coach Jurgen Klopp remains unbeaten as Liverpool manager thanks to Jordon Ibe's goal against Rubin Kazan.

The youngster was handed a chance to impress and took full advantage with a winner seven minutes into the second half, Liverpool two points behind Group B leaders Sion, who needed a late Clement Chantome own-goal to draw 1-1 with Bordeaux.

Tottenham moved top of Group J as Mousa Dembele earned a 2-1 win over Anderlecht after Monaco had drawn 1-1 with Qarabag. Filip Djordjevic's brace put 10-man Lazio on the verge of qualification from Group G after a 2-0 win over Rosenborg.

Dnipro can still have a say in the group despite a 3-0 defeat to Saint-Etienne, while Schalke and Sparta Prague remain in pole position in Group K despite drawing 1-1 in the Czech capital. Asteras Tripolis moved off the bottom with a 2-0 win over APOEL.

Group I's pacesetters Basel and Fiorentina bolstered their chances with 2-0 wins over Belenenses and Lech Poznan respectively, with Skenderbeu Korce the only winners in Group H after leaders Lokomotiv Moscow were held 1-1 by second-place Besiktas.

Skenderbeu beat Sporting CP 3-0 in Albania as the visitors had goalkeeper Rui Patricio dismissed 17 minutes in.