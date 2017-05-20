Europa League would cap an 'amazing' Manchester United season, Mkhitaryan claims

Henrikh Mkhitaryan feels it will have been an "amazing" season for Manchester United if they win the Europa League final at the expense of Ajax, regardless of their underwhelming performances in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's men will finish the 2016-17 league campaign in sixth position, but Mkhitaryan believes it will still have been a good season if they can add a third piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet after previous Community Shield and EFL Cup success.

"If we are going to win the Europa League final it will be an amazing season for us, because have already won two trophies, and this one would be the third one," Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports.

"It is going to be one of the most important games in my life. I do not want to lose this opportunity. I am only thinking of winning that game, I know we are able to win, and I know it will be a big pleasure to win it.

"I can say that of course there is only one choice and that is to win, we are not going to the final to lose. We want to win and have to win.

"For us it is very important to win this trophy, and also the opportunity to play in the Champions League because Manchester United are not the team who has to play three years in a row in the Europa League."