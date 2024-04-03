European giants welcome a whopping 25,000 fans to members' vote to LEAVE their league

By Matthew Holt
published

Fenerbahce fans are not happy with the state of the Super Lig

25.000 members fill Fenerbahce's home stadium in Istanbul.
25,000 Fenerbahce members have turned up to the club's home stadium in order to vote on their Turkish Super Lig future.

Last month, hierarchy of the 19-time champions said they were considering a move to another European league after a mass brawl ensued following their match with Trabzonspor.

