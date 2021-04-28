European Super League: Real Madrid abandon Galatico plan amid competition’s failure

Real Madrid will be forced to abandon their hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland due to the failure of the European Super League, according to reports.

Madrid were one of 12 clubs who signed up to the breakaway competition that was announced last week.

However, the project lay in tatters after just 48 hours when its six English participants withdrew amid a fierce backlash.

Along with Barcelona and Juventus, Madrid are yet to pull out of a tournament that was widely criticised around Europe.

Club president Florentino Perez believes the Super League is the only way to protect Madrid’s long-term future.

And the competition’s failure to get off the ground will have a massive impact on los Blancos’ recruitment plans.

According to the Independent , Perez will no longer be able to follow through with his “dream” to create another Galacticos era at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez’s first spell as president saw Madrid sign the likes of Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

The 74-year-old had been keen to bring one of Mbappe or Haaland to the Spanish capital either this summer or next.

Perez hoped that the Super League would put Madrid in a strong enough financial position to sign at least one of the two superstars.

However, they will now need to adjust their expectations after the collapse of the breakaway competition.

“In general, there will not be big transfers this summer," Perez told El Larguero last week. "When money does not flow from the rich clubs to the poor clubs, everyone suffers.

"It's impossible to make signings like Mbappe and Haaland, in general, not just for Real Madrid, without the Super League.

“If we don't sign Mbappe this summer, I don't think any fan will shoot himself in the head. They know we're doing our best, and if things don't happen, it's because they're impossible.”

