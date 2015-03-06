Evans to discover fate after denying FA charge

Evans and Cisse were both charged by the FA following an altercation in Wednesday's Premier League contest at St James' Park.

Cisse initially appeared to aim a kick at Evans, who took exception to the striker's challenge before appearing to spit in the Senegal international's direction.

That indiscretion riled Cisse, who responded in turn by spitting back at Evans.

The Newcastle man later apologised for his actions and is facing a seven-match ban - the automatic six-game suspension for spitting plus an additional game due to a retrospective punishment picked up earlier in the season - after accepting his FA charge, yet Evans has maintained his innocence.

On Friday, the FA tweeted: "Manchester United’s Jonny Evans denies FA charge in relation to incident involving Papiss Cisse. Independent Regulatory Commission hearing tonight, decision expected tomorrow [Saturday]."

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from players and pundits alike.