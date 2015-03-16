Evans makes Northern Ireland return

The Manchester United defender has not featured for his country since a 1-0 defeat to Turkey, sitting out their recent resurgence in Euro 2016 qualifying, which sees Northern Ireland sat second in Group F after three wins from their first four fixtures.

He has been in fine form for United, but will have little match practice after recently being handed a six-game suspension for spitting.

But that has not deterred O'Neill from restoring Evans to a 27-man selection for a friendly with Scotland, followed by a qualifier at home to Finland next week.

Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas and Ryan McLaughlin also return to the fold as Northern Ireland look to build on their impressive start to their qualifying campaign against a side that have only managed to beat pool minnows Faroe Islands so far.

Evans' club-mate Paddy McNair again has a chance to make his international bow having retained his place in the squad.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Roy Carroll (Notts County), Alan Mannus (St. Johnstone), Michael McGovern (Hamilton).

Defenders: Chris Baird (West Brom), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Jonathan Evans (Manchester United), Shane Ferguson (Newcastle United), Aaron Hughes (Brighton and Hove Albion), Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers), Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town), Paddy McNair (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Chris Brunt (West Brom), Sammy Clingan (Kilmarnock), Stuart Dallas (Brentford), Steven Davis (Southampton), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Paddy McCourt (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ryan McLaughlin (Liverpool), Oliver Norwood (Reading), Ben Reeves (MK Dons).

Forwards: Will Grigg (MK Dons), Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City), Josh Magennis (Kilmarnock), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Billy McKay (Wigan Athletic), Jamie Ward (Derby County)