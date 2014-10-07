Evans withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

Evans was called up by Michael O'Neill for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Greece on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

However, Evans has not played for Manchester United since the defeat to Leicester City on September 21 and has been unable to prove his fitness.

United manager Louis van Gaal confirmed at the weekend that Evans' protective boot has been removed and that he would return to light training in the near future.

"I am pleased to report that Jesse Lingard has had his protective knee brace removed and Jonny Evans' protective boot has also been removed. Both players will return to light training in the coming days," said the Dutchman in his programme notes this weekend.

"We have a good two-week period during the international break before our next match, and that will give us some valuable time to try to get these players back into full training and back to full fitness."

Northern Ireland are looking to build on their winning start to Group F, having beaten Hungary 2-1 in September.