Manchester City target admits Premier League move would be “dream come true”

The Brazil international was asked about speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League during a press conference on Thursday and he made no secret of his interest.

“It is the dream of every player who plays at a high level, who dreams to play at a high level, to play in Europe,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“I believe that for me, the most competitive football at the moment is in England, which is a league that attracts a lot of my attention.

“If I was to choose a league to play in, the Premier League would be a dream come true.

“To play in a league of a very high technical level, tactically as well. It would certainly add a lot in my career.”

The 22-year-old is currently on international duty at the Copa America, where he has scored two goals to help the Selecao book a place in the final against Peru on Sunday.

Everton insisted that he has received no approach from City or any other clubs as he looks to avoid distractions before the end of the tournament.

“To me, so far, nothing,” he said.

“Also because I asked my representatives not to communicate anything until the end of the competition so I stay totally focused here to do a great job.”

Now read...

TARGETS 5 things Manchester United MUST achieve in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season

FLOPS 10 major Premier League signings who were sold for a huge loss within a year