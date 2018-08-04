Everton outcast Mirallas set for Fiorentina loan move

Kevin Mirallas will join Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Everton subject to the completion of a medical.

The Serie A side confirmed the deal includes an option for the move to be made permanent at the conclusion of the campaign.

Mirallas, 30, made five Premier League appearances last term and was handed a new contract at Goodison Park in December, only to be temporarily shipped out to Olympiacos the following month.

He was left out of Belgium's World Cup squad by former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez and has been unable to force his way into new manager Marco Silva's plans.