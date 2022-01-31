Everton owner issues rallying call and urges fans to get behind Frank Lampard

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits he needs to be more patient with his expectations but is backing new manager Frank Lampard to provide an “immediate boost”.

The former Chelsea player and head coach is Moshiri’s seventh permanent boss in just under six years of his ownership.

Predecessor Rafael Benitez, an appointment pushed through by the man who owns more than 94 per cent of shares despite it being deeply divisive because of his past with Liverpool, lasted just 200 days.

Moshiri has also sacked Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva – Carlo Ancelotti left of his own accord after returning to Real Madrid – and the Iranian billionaire has accepted he is impatient.

He also appeared to acknowledge his mistake in the appointment of Benitez which fractured the fanbase but promised to give Lampard his full backing.

“He will give the team an immediate boost. A dressing room will always rise to someone of his character and achievement,” he said.

“I will provide the system to support him. The process is vital to ensure all components of Everton fully support the manager.

“Fans are the most important part of that. You can buy any player; you can’t buy the 12th man.

“The biggest thing for us – for me, for Bill (Kenwright, chairman), for all parts of this great and beautiful club, is to get behind this manager.

“Let’s unite behind the team, give the team the 12th man and start moving up the table.

“Our future us bright. We just need to be united. Maybe together, me and the fans should be more patient – I am also impatient.”

Supporters’ protests over the last couple of weeks have been more about the running of the club and the managerial selection process than Benitez’s appointment.

Bill Kenwright has no executive power but still wields influence at Everton (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Criticism levelled at the club – which is currently undergoing a strategic review but is without a director of football, head of recruitment or head of medicine – has centred on the years of a lack of strategy and long-term planning.

Most of that has been levelled at chairman Bill Kenwright, who has no executive power but still wields influence, and the managerial search appeared to lack direction with various different types of candidates considered.

But Moshiri defended the process – and more specifically the under-fire Kenwright – adding: “We ensured a lot of expertise went into it.

“We had Graeme Sharp, with his vast football experience, and our board. Tim Cahill was advising me personally and attending all the interviews. He did very diligent, serious work.

“Our chairman is very important. We are keeping the chairman as long as we can.

“He manfully fulfils his functions and I really appreciate what the chairman does.”