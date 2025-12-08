Carlo Ancelotti makes Everton promise amid heartfelt Goodison Park admission

Ex-Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti plans to pay a visit to the club's new Hill Dickinson Stadium - when he gets the time.

The Brazil head coach is busy preparing for next summer's FIFA World Cup in North America having just learned of the team's group stage opponents: Scotland, Haiti and Morocco.

Ancelotti recently took charge of O Seleçao having spent another successful spell as Real Madrid boss.

Carlo Ancelotti says he still looks out for Everton's results

Carlo Ancelotti (L) alongside Duncan Ferguson (Image credit: 2020 Getty Images)

The Italian will be hoping to add the one trophy he doesn't already have in his personal honours cabinet when Brazil take to the field in the United States next year having gone close as a player and tasted success almost everywhere he has been.

One such club where Ancelotti did not win a title was at Goodison Park with Everton.

Ancelotti is one of the game's most decorated coaches (Image credit: Alamy)

The 66-year-old spent 18 months as the Toffees' gaffer, which was perhaps too short a period for him to have any lasting impact on Everton's ability to challenge for honours, but he did ensure of 31 victories in the 67 games he took charge of.

After decorated spells with Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and others, Ancelotti's arrival on Merseyside was something of a coup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He left in the summer of 2021 for a second spell in charge at Real Madrid but says he still has fond memories of being Everton manager.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Ancelotti said: "I loved the period at Everton.

"It was a difficult period because it was COVID there but I have a good memory of the environment there and I'm looking always to the result of Everton."

Get premium Everton hospitality tickets HERE! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

Everton are onto their fourth permanent manager since Ancelotti's departure, as Rafael Benitez, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche have all tried their hand at leading the club through some difficult times on the pitch.

Currently, though, the Toffees are doing much better than their performances in recent seasons, sitting sixth in the Premier League table after 15 matches this term.

"I know that [David] Moyes now is doing a fantastic job," Ancelotti added. "They have a new stadium and one day I will be there to support Everton in their new stadium."