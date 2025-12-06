How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere – Live stream info preview for Premier League clash

Watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League as the two teams go head-to-head at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in this TV guide.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Saturday 06 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: No UK coverage, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Everton's recent revival continued with a 1-0 away win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Jack Grealish's 78th-minute strike was the only difference between the two sides, as David Moyes' men continued their upward trajectory in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest are another side in good form as of late, with Sean Dyche having won three of his last four domestic games in charge.

The Tricky Trees beat Wolves 1-0 in midweek, thanks to Igor Jesus' header and will be looking to record another win on Merseyside on Saturday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Everton vs Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Everton vs Nottingham Forest is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place. If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Over in the United States, Peacock is your destination for Everton vs Nottingham Forest.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

In Australia, Premier League fans can watch coverage of Everton vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Cyber Monday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at go.nordvpn.net

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Can I still get tickets to Everton vs Nottingham Forest?

Thanks to FourFourTwo's hospitality ticketing partner Seat Unique, tickets are still available for Everton vs Nottingham Forest.

Get Everton tickets at Seat Unique Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

It's been a first 14 games for Moyes and his Toffees side, with Everton currently 10th in the Premier League.

Their current points tally of 21 points at this stage is the most they have boasted since the 2020/21 campaign, with stars such as Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall all impressing.

Everton can also take comfort from the fact that they have won seven of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Nottingham Forest, as the two teams prepare for a first meeting at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In terms of team news, Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman (both hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (hernia) all remain sidelined, with Michael Keane also facing a race against time to be fit.

Idrissa Gueye will serve the second of a three-match ban, whilst fellow midfielder Tim Iroegbunam picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Bournemouth and is forced to also sit this one out.

Nottingham Forest seem to have finally found some stability after the departures of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

Dyche has brought a calming mantra to the City Ground, with results beginning to pick up.

The Tricky Trees head to Merseyside following their 1-0 away win at Wolves in midweek, with Jesus' solitary strike the only difference between the two teams.

Ola Aina, Dilane Bakwa, Douglas Luiz (all thigh), Chris Wood, Angus Gunn (both knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) and Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle) all remain sidelined, with the relenting schedule taking its toll in Nottinghamshire.

Morgan Gibbs-White is nursing a minor back problem, but he is expected to be fit for Saturday's clash and could play a pivotal part if deployed further forward in his more natural number ten spot.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Everton's recent record at home, coupled with their recent form against Forest, means we have no choice but to back Moyes' men on this occasion.