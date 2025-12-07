How to watch Chelsea vs Everton – Live streams as WSL champions look to keep the pressure on
Chelsea host Everton in the Women's Super League this weekend – here's how to watch the game online and on TV on Sunday
Watch Chelsea Women vs Everton Women as the champions look to keep the pressure on at the top of the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.
• Date: Sunday, 7 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 14:30pm BST / 9:30am ET
• Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston, London
• TV & Streaming: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport (UK), ESPN Select (US)
• FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), WSL YouTube channel (select locations)
The Women’s Super League returns this weekend after international break, with Chelsea hosting Everton at Kingsmeadow.
Sonia Bompastor's side sit second in the WSL table and three points behind Manchester City, after recent draws against Arsenal and Liverpool.
Everton sit 10th in the league on just five points, with pressure mounting on Brian Sorensen's side after back-to-back league losses, most recently a 3-1 defeat to West Ham.
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Everton in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Is Chelsea v Everton on TV in the UK?
Chelsea vs Everton in the WSL will be broadcast live for free in the UK by BBC.
The match won't be on the main TV channels but will be available via the Red Button and via streaming at BBC iPlayer.
Watch Chelsea vs Everton in the US
Fans in the USA can watch Chelsea vs Everton via the ESPN Select streaming service.
Watch the Women's Super League on ESPN
ESPN Select plans start from $12.99 a month, where you can watch the WSL. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.
Chelsea vs Everton free live stream
The WSL is hosting a free live stream for Chelsea v Everton on its WSL YouTube channel.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.
Watch Chelsea vs Everton from anywhere
Chelsea vs Everton: Women's Super League preview
After the international break, Chelsea take on Everton at Kingsmeadow.
Despite their 34-match unbeaten run in the league, Chelsea sit second of the WSL, three points behind Manchester City, who have won every game since losing to the Blues on the opening weekend.
Sonia Bompastor's side went into the international break with back-to-back draws against rivals Arsenal and bottom-placed Liverpool.
Hannah Hampton is still out injured for the Blues, with Livia Peng likely to take her place, after making her debut in October.
Everton will be hoping to turn things around after a tricky November which saw them draw to Aston Villa and then lose to Manchester City and West Ham.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Chelsea 3-0 Everton
Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways following back-to-back draws before the international break, and the WSL champions rarely drop points at Kingsmeadow.
