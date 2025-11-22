‘Put more respect on his name’ Joleon Lescott and Joe Cole dissect opinion on divisive Chelsea figure

Former Manchester City man Joleon Lescott has called for Chelsea fans to show a key club figure more respect.

Lescott was appearing on TNT Sports ahead of Burnley v Chelsea, alongside Blues legend Joe Cole.

The former City defender was resolute when asked by Jules Breach for his views on a key Chelsea figure.

Joleon Lescott backs Enzo Maresca amid mixed Chelsea opinion

Enzo Maresca is a divisive figure at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has been in charge at Stamford Bridge since 2024, when he moved to the capital after getting Leicester City back into the Premier League, registering a fourth-placed finish in his first season and clinching the UEFA Conference League.

The 45-year-old spent some time coaching in Manchester City’s youth setup, and as an assistant under Pep Guardiola, but has been subject to a mixed reception from fans both with the Foxes and at Chelsea.

“Put more respect on his name,” Lescott responded when asked by Breach on TNT Sports about how Maresca’s perceived by Blues fans. “He looks the part. He has the respect of the players.

“If you’re getting buy-in, especially from a young group of players, that want to go on and achieve great things, and being relatively new to the job, it shows the respect they have for you.”

Cole, with his greater Chelsea links, was more measured in his assessment.

“Listen, he’s done a great job,” the ex-winger said. “He’s ticked every box. There’s been silverware, he got Champions League.

“I think the divisiveness comes from the change in direction of the club. The Chelsea fans, under the previous regime, the north star being what it is, winning trophies, competing, competing. The models changed slightly, and I think there’s a little bit of that within some of the fans.”

Joe Cole feels some of the negative views on Maresca have been brought about through changes from above (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, we can’t help feeling that Maresca has done an excellent job, managing a seemingly never-ending influx of expensive, highly paid players.

All that money spent levels greater pressure on the boss, but managing so many competing interests and finding his best XI is no easy feat.

Despite that, he’s already delivered a trophy, a top-four finish and look ready to repeat the trick this season.

He might not be the smoothest communicator, but still in his first few years as a head coach, he’s doing well, all things considered.