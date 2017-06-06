Everton star Lukaku says future is decided

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku says he has made a decision on his future amid speculation of a big-money move.

The Belgium international has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich for several weeks after an impressive season in which he scored 25 goals in 37 Premier League games.

Lukaku has been reluctant to speak publicly about his long-term plans but has now revealed he knows where he wants to be playing in 2017-18.

"My agent knows what's going to happen," he told Sky Sports News. "I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know."

Lukaku also spoke of the injury sustained by Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard in training this week.

The Chelsea star suffered a broken ankle after an accident in a practice session and is expected to miss the start of next season following surgery on the problem.

"I was next to him when he slipped," Lukaku explained. "It was the last action of the game and we all thought it was just a twisted ankle.

"He stood up and he was really positive. Then we heard the scan results and we were really disappointed for him, because he's a key player.

"He's had a great season so it's disappointing for a big player like him to get injured but he's got a good mentality and he's a good professional so I hope he comes back really quick."