Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies

Romelu Lukaku has his sights set on football's biggest honours but is happy at Everton for the time being.

Belgium striker Lukaku netted his 17th Premier League goal of the season during Saturday's 2-0 win over lowly Sunderland at Goodison Park and that impressive return has seen him linked to major names such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old's agent Mino Raiola said that an extension to his contract, which expires in 2019, is almost ready to be finalised and Lukaku is content in the knowledge he is continuing to progress on Merseyside.

"Obviously I want to win the biggest trophies there are, as much as I can, but for me I have to keep on going like I am," he told Sky Sports.

"If you want to become one of the best world players – if you look at the likes of [Lione] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Thierry Henry – they were players who were constantly improving, constantly getting better.

"That's what I want to do, I don't want to peak too early, I want to keep on getting better year after year.

"My agent is doing the talks with the club. I just want to play football. For me the most important thing is that the team does well and that the fans are happy we are winning.

"You can see on the pitch that I am really happy with the way we are performing right now and we have to continue like that."

Lukaku sits level with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez at the summit of the top-flight scoring charts this season.

His goal at the weekend also moved him alongside Everton hero Duncan Ferguson with 60 goals for the club in the Premier League, reaching the mark in 110 fewer appearances.

He credits manager Ronald Koeman, who succeeded Lukaku's present international boss Roberto Martinez in June, with bringing a more committed edge to his play.

The former Chelsea player added: "What do I do more this season? Working harder, I run more, that's first of all. I got more consistency and the manager wants me to do more on the pitch too.

"It's been good, I am learning a lot, and I feel much better about how we are playing now and I want to keep on improving like the rest of the team needs to do.

"In modern football managers don't just want strikers to attack, they want their strikers to defend, put pressure on the defence, and with my pace if I can force a mistake it can be to my benefit. I have the winning mentality and drive so I'm happy with that."