Everton boss Sean Dyche facing sack, with former Chelsea boss eyed up: report

Roma owners the Friedkin Group are going through the approvals process after agreeing a deal to buy a majority stake in Everton - and may fancy their own gaffer in the dugout

Everton squad for 2024/25 PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
Sean Dyche has twice helped Everton avoid the drop in difficult circumstances, but has just one point from five Premier League games so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Friedkin Group's proposed takeover of Everton could mean Sean Dyche is ousted from the Goodison Park dugout, according to reports from Italy.

The troubled club finally have a light at the end of the tunnel after agreeing terms with the Roma owners, led by American entrepreneur Dan Friedkin. Pending approval from the various powers that be, the takeover would offer hope that Everton can put their years of financial worries, points deductions and failed takeovers behind them.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.