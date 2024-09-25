Everton boss Sean Dyche facing sack, with former Chelsea boss eyed up: report

Sean Dyche has twice helped Everton avoid the drop in difficult circumstances, but has just one point from five Premier League games so far this season

The Friedkin Group's proposed takeover of Everton could mean Sean Dyche is ousted from the Goodison Park dugout, according to reports from Italy.

The troubled club finally have a light at the end of the tunnel after agreeing terms with the Roma owners, led by American entrepreneur Dan Friedkin. Pending approval from the various powers that be, the takeover would offer hope that Everton can put their years of financial worries, points deductions and failed takeovers behind them.

However, things currently look very bleak on the pitch, with Dyche's side taking just one point from their first five games of the new season. That came as they drew against newly-promoted and also-winless Leicester at the weekend.

Prospective new Everton owners looking at Maurizio Sarri to replace Sean Dyche

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim that the Friedkin Group are concerned about that run of form and are considering replacing Dyche with Maurizio Sarri once they take control as their 'first big move' at Goodison Park.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss is well-known to the Roma higher-ups, who reportedly had Sarri all lined up as their first managerial appointment after taking over the Serie A club back in 2021, only to back out at the last minute after Jose Mourinho came into the frame.

Maurizio Sarri won trophies with Juventus and Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a long career working his way up the lower leagues in Italy, Sarri came to prominence when he was appointed Napoli boss in 2015, with his three-year spell in charge seeing them consistently challenge for the Serie A title.

That attracted Chelsea's attention, but he spent just a year in charge, lifting the first major trophy of his career by winning the Europa League before departing to return to Italy with Juventus.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sarri led Juve to the 2019/20 Serie A title, but was sacked just a month later after his side were eliminated from the covid-delayed Champions League in the round of 16 by Lyon.

After being linked with Roma but not getting the job, Sarri moved to their arch-rivals Lazio and was in charge as they rose to 5th and then 2nd in the league table, but resigned in March after a 'tense meeting' with players following a 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

VIDEO How Arsenal's 10 Men Nearly Pulled Off The Impossible Against Man City

In FourFourTwo's view, it is questionable whether Sarri - a manager who has spent the past few years playing at the top end of the table - would be up for a project like Everton. Doubts might also be cast around the 65-year-old's long-term viability, particularly after he ended his previous spell in England after just one year citing a desire to be closer to his family.

Dyche has meanwhile been in charge of Everton since replacing Frank Lampard in January 2023 with the club in the relegation zone.

The former Burnley boss was able to steer Everton two points clear of the drop, and they finished comfortably clear of the drop last season despite an eight-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.