Transfer splurges, Serie A stasis and Jose Mourinho: What Everton's potential new owners have done at Roma

By
published

Everton owners Farhad Moshiri has agreed terms on a potential sale to Roma owners the Freidkin Group. What might lay ahead for the Premier League club?

Roma President Dan Friedkin poses with trophy after the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania.
Roma President Dan Friedkin poses with trophy after the UEFA Conference League final in 2022 (Image credit: Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

Roma owners the Friedkin Group have agreed a deal to take over Farhad Moshiri's 94% share in Premier League side Everton.

The move still needs to receive the relevant approvals from the various powers that be, but will nonetheless come as welcome news to Everton fans after years of uncertainty, points deductions and failed takeovers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.