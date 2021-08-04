Everton transfer news: Lazio forward Joaquin Correa on Toffees’ radar

Everton are preparing a £21million bid for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, who has also been linked with Leicester City.

According to Sport Witness, the Toffees are favourites to land Correa and have already held talks with his agent about moving to the Premier League.

The Argentine international is keen for a new challenge having spent the last three seasons in Serie A, scoring 22 goals in 92 appearances.

He is a versatile player, capable of operating from the left or through the middle, either as a second striker or an outright centre-forward.

New Everton manager Rafael Benitez has already made three signings, bringing in Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic and Demarai Gray.

There will be more business to come as Benitez looks to improve on consecutive tenth-place finishes under Carlo Ancelotti.

Correa was part of the Lazio team that won the Coppa Italia in May 2019, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico.

As they sent players forward in search of an equaliser, he caught them on the break, beating Remo Freuler and rounding Pierluigi Gollini to secure victory.

In December, Lazio then beat Juventus 3-1 to win the Supercoppa Italiana, which was played in Saudi Arabia.

Correa started his career back home with Estudiantes, before moving to Sampdoria in 2015 and then Sevilla a year later.

He made his international debut in a friendly against Brazil in June 2017 and then scored in his second appearance, a 6-0 win over Singapore.

The 26-year-old was named in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for this summer’s Copa America, featuring in the first three group games.

Although Correa wasn’t involved after that, Argentina went on to win the tournament courtesy of Angel Di Maria’s decisive goal in the final.