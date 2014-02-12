Everton v Palace called off due to weather
Everton's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace was postponed on Wednesday as bad weather led to safety concerns.
The Goodison Park fixture became the second victim of the day's top-flight programme, after Manchester City's clash with Sunderland was called off around an hour before kick-off, as high winds battered the UK.
A statement from Everton on their official Twitter account confirmed: "Tonight's game against Crystal Palace has been called off due to building damage which has led to safety concerns."
