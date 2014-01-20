Everton 'very interested' in signing Traore

The 23-year-old forward, who stands at 2.03 metres tall, signed for Monaco earlier this month from Anzhi Makhachkala but Everton manager Roberto Martinez is very keen to loan Traore for the rest of the season.

Traore has reportedly already passed a medical at Goodison Park, despite currently struggling with a hamstring strain, and Martinez hopes to have a deal concluded in the next few days.

"Lacina is a player that we are very interested in," Martinez said.

"We need to get over that (work permit) hurdle first and then if we can get through that it will be a good addition to the squad."

Monaco have signed Traore on a four-and-a-half year deal and their head coach Claudio Ranieri seems happy to let the Ivory Coast international go out on loan to get some game time before next season.