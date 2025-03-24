Former Premier League star set for return this summer as Arsenal and Liverpool battle for his signature: report

Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to bring a former Premier League player back to England

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could both do with improving their respective attacks this summer
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could both do with improving their respective attacks this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle for the signature of one promising 27-year-old forward.

Mikel Arteta's side have fallen short in the Premier League title race once again this season, with it now Liverpool's to lose as we reach the final stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Injuries to key players have hamstrung the Gunners, with their choice not to recruit in January now looking to be a crucial mistake. Arne Slot is set to revamp his forward line later this year, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah all still potentially heading for the exit.

Arsenal and Liverpool BOTH want to sign ex-Premier League star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's rumoured interest in Alexander Isak has also been matched by Liverpool, with both clubs thought to be keen on a move for the talented Sweden international in 2025.

Isak has been in superb form this season, netting 23 goals for the Magpies. Whether or not either side could afford his transfer fee - thought to be in the region of £150million - remains to be seen, who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March 2025.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's second goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it isn't Isak who is mentioned in the last report published by Caught Offside, with former Everton man Ademola Lookman hinting at a possible return to the Premier League.

Lookman, who helped Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League last season, is coming to the front as one of the most promising attacking talents in Europe and continues to be linked with a move away from Italy.

It is Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United who have been linked as possible destinations for Lookman, as well as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa too.

The Nigeria international has 18 goals and 7 assists for Gian Piero Gasperini's side who famously knocked out Liverpool of the competition last season before beating Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Ademola Lookman could be on his way back to the Premier League

Ademola Lookman could be on his way back to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atalanta are said to have set a price tag of €65 million (£54.3m) for the player and Transfermarkt values the former Leipzig man at €55m.

In FourFourTwo's view, Lookman is at the perfect age for a return to the Premier League but it all depends on whether the former Everton man has desires to play in England once again, especially given further rumoured interest from Spain.

