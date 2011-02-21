Evra signs new Man United deal

Recent reports had suggested that Real Madrid were keen to lure the Frenchman to the Bernabeu as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his back-line.

However, the 29-year-old, who hasn’t played for his country since his dramatic walk out at the 2010 World Cup, has put pen to paper, much to the delight of manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Patrice has developed into a key character in the dressing room. It’s great that he’s committed himself to Manchester United. His experience and talent will be increasingly important to us," he told the club's official website.

“He’s unquestionably one of the world’s best left-backs."

Having joined the Red Devils in January 2006, Evra has made more than 200 appearances and bagged three goals during his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

He cited the success of three Premier League titles, three League Cups, one European Cup and a Club World Cup as his reason for staying at United.

“I’ve won a lot in the last five years, but I want to win more and I know that’s the mentality of everyone here," he said.

“Ever since I arrived at United, it’s been a dream come true playing here. The fans, the players, the manager and the staff all work hard to make this club the best in the world.”

By Tom Biltcliffe