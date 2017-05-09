Ex-Bayern defender Robert Kovac catches attacker who robbed pensioner
The Eintracht Frankfurt assistant snaffled a thief who tried to steal from a 72-year-old man.
IN OTHER NEWS...
Robert Kovac, who is the assistant manager to his brother Niko at 11th-placed Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, was walking his dog in the Frankfurt Westend when he heard some shouting.
In a story reported by the radio station Hit Radio FFH, a 72-year-old man was withdrawing 40 euros from a machine before he was knocked to the ground by his attacker who tried to make a run for it.
But 43-year-old Kovac saw what had taken place and began his pursuit.
With the 28-year-old thief beginning to leg it, Kovac caught up with him after just a few metres. The former Bayern Munich and Juventus centre-back duly snatched the criminal and handed him over to police.
"You can see that he [Kovac] is trained," said a spokesman for the Frankfurt police afterwards.
A humble Kovac later told reporters: "Civil courage is important but I don't know if I'd always act like that. It depends on the situation."
Now, if only he could help arrest Frankfurt's slide down the Bundesliga table...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.