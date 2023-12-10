'I’ll remember it for the rest of my life' EXCLUSIVE: Harry Kane opens up to FourFourTwo about THAT World Cup penalty miss exactly one year on

Today marks one year since England crashed out of the 2022 World Cup at the hands of France. Of course, things may have been different had Harry Kane converted his second penalty of the evening on 84 minutes.

France went close in the final, but ultimately penalties did for them too, vs Lionel Messi and Argentina.



Few players in the world are as reliable at converting penalties as Harry Kane. He follows a set routine that usually delivers the same outcome, finding the back of the net with a combination of power and placement.

Of the 80 penalties Kane has taken in his professional career, excluding in shoot-outs, 69 have been confidently dispatched.

Just four of those 11 misses have come at international level and the last of them was, of course, particularly costly as England crashed out of the World Cup against France.

Harry Kane comforted by Jude Bellingham after his miss (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Three Lions were trailing 2-1 at the time to goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud.

In between those two strikes, Kane had equalised from the spot early in the second half after Bukayo Saka was fouled in the box.

Kane sent his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Hugo Lloris the wrong way for that first penalty, but missed the target completely with his second.

After a long delay for a VAR check, England were given a chance to equalise late on as Theo Hernandez barged Mason Mount to the ground.

Harry Kane sending his second penalty over the bar against France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane stepped up again but fired over the bar, much to the delight of Kylian Mbappe and his teammates.

In an exclusive interview for the latest issue of FourFourTwo, the England captain admitted that he'll never forget that fateful miss.

“I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” said Kane, solemnly. “But that’s part of the game. It’s not going to affect me as a player or as a person. I’ll keep working hard to improve.”

More stories

EURO 2024 WALL CHART Free to download with full schedule and dates

QUIZ! Can you name the top scorers in Euro 2024 qualifying?

IN THE MAG Harry Kane exclusive interview! Chris Waddle! Jude Bellingham! PLUS Gretna's rise and fall! San Marino's England goal and MORE