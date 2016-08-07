Expectations not an issue for Man United boss Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insisted he can meet the high level of expectations at Old Trafford as the Portuguese manager looks to transform Manchester United back into Premier League champions.

Despite being the Premier League's most successful club, United have struggled to keep pace with their rivals since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, finishing fifth last season under former boss Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal's first campaign in charge resulted in a fourth-place finish, an improvement on the season prior, which saw a David Moyes-led United end 2013-14 in seventh position.

But with three-time Premier League and two-time Champions League-winning manager Mourinho now at the helm, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter and Porto boss said he is well equipped to meet the demands in Manchester.

"It is not new in my career," Mourinho said ahead of Sunday's Community Shield showdown against Premier League title holders Leicester City. "Everywhere I've been I've had to cope with that situation.

"It doesn't matter where I am, everyone expects big things. It's nothing new for me, I like to create that expectation. I like the players to feel it.

"Sometimes during my career I've created some unrealistic targets but by creating these you push the team to unexpected levels.

"To win the Champions League with Porto or Inter is unexpected and a very risky objective target. To win championships in the first season is a little bit of the same but I like that.

"People analyse it as arrogant and so on, that's not a problem for me. The reality is I always feel for players, managers, clubs that this kind of establishment of very difficult targets can only help us."