Experienced Ireland squad for O'Neill bow

Interim manager Noel King brought his stand-in duties to a close on Wednesday by naming a 27-man squad for this month's two fixtures, for which O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane will take charge having been officially appointed on Tuesday.

With just one uncapped player in the squad, Rob Elliot, the former Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa manager O'Neill will have no shortage of international know-how to call upon.

Richard Dunne is the only major omission - the QPR defender left out as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Meanwhile, record cap holder Robbie Keane could be set to take his international appearances tally to 132, while Sunderland's John O'Shea - currently with 92 caps - will hope to edge closer to his century.

The Republic face Latvia in Dublin on November 15, before heading to Poznan to take on Poland the following Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: David Forde (Millwall), Keiren Westwood (Sunderland), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Sean St Ledger (Leicester City), Marc Wilson (Stoke City), Seamus Coleman (Everton), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Reading), Stephen Kelly (Reading), Joey O'Brien (West Ham).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Everton), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Stephen Ward (Brighton & Hove Albion), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Paul Green (Leeds United), Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow), Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Hull City), Stephen Quinn (Hull City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).

Forwards: Shane Long (West Brom), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Kevin Doyle (Wolves), Anthony Stokes (Celtic).