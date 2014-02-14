FA to bid for Euro 2020 opener at Wembley

Rather than being held in one or two countries, the event in six years' time will be staged in 13 cities across a number of European nations.

Horne confirmed that the FA, who have already declared an interest in hosting the final at Wembley, are keen to stage the competition's curtain-raiser at the national stadium.

"On the basis that someone needs to stand up, we have done it," Horne told The Times.

"It's a big game, the opening game. It would be great for London, for Wembley.

"I pushed it to UEFA, quietly at the moment, but we are going to make a play for it with our bid."

Formal bid dossiers will be submitted by prospective hosts ahead of the April 25 deadline, with evaluations and potential site visits carried out by UEFA between May and August.

UEFA's Executive Committee will then decide on locations in September.