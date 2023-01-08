FA Cup: Aston Villa knocked out by League Two Stevenage in huge third-round shock
Aston Villa have been knocked out of the FA Cup by fourth-tier Stevenage following an extraordinary finale at Villa Park on Sunday
Aston Villa have suffered the biggest upset of the FA Cup third round by losing at home to fourth-tier Stevenage following an extraordinary finale at Villa Park on Sunday.
Unai Emery's side took the lead through Morgan Sanson after 33 minutes and looked to be heading for a narrow win as time ticked away at Villa Park.
But everything changed in the final five minutes plus stoppage time as Leander Dendoncker was sent off and League Two Stevenage hit back with two goals to produce a huge shock.
Dendoncker gave away a penalty and was shown the red card for pulling Dean Campbell back in the area. And even though contact started outside the box, it was adjudged to have continued inside.
Following a lengthy delay, Jamie Reid kept his cool to score the penalty and Campbell fired in a low shot at the near post after a short corner to turn the game on its head in dramatic style in added time.
WE'VE DONE ITTTT!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A8am8UYeQpJanuary 8, 2023
Stevenage are currently second in League Two, England's fourth tier, 59 places below Villa in the nation's standings.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
