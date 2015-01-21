FA Cup Preview: Cambridge v Man United

Cambridge United head coach Richard Money has called on supporters to dream big when the League Two outfit welcome Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Abbey Stadium has sold out for Friday's televised clash and Money wants home fans to believe that Louis van Gaal's men can be beaten.

"I hope they [fans] come to the game full of optimism," he said, having guided his side through ties against Fleetwood Town, Mansfield Town and Luton Town.

"I hope they come to the game with some belief that Friday can be the one in one hundred days that we can cause an upset.

"We want everyone to embrace the evening and an opportunity to showcase not just the football club, but the city.

"I don't think you can think too much about who the individuals are going to be, because they have a plethora of incredible talent, any of whom could play this Friday.

"The only thing you can plan for is how you think they're going to play and that's what we'll be focusing on, and, in the main, focusing on what we can do."

The two sides are separated by 75 places in the League pyramid and have met twice before, in a two-legged League Cup tie in 1991.

After going down 3-0 at Old Trafford in the first meeting, Cambridge earned themselves a 1-1 draw in the return leg, and a repeat of that result would be cause for major celebration for Money and his men.

Cambridge, twice FA Cup quarter-finalists, come into the game on the back of three consecutive victories in all competitions, while their opponents recovered from a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Southampton with a 2-0 success at QPR last time out.

Juan Mata lifted the FA Cup at the end of his first season with Chelsea in 2012 and the midfielder is anticipating a tough challenge against a Cambridge side who won twice at Wembley in 2014.

"Now it's time for the FA Cup, this is a competition that I like very much as I have said here many times," he wrote in his blog for United's official website.

"Perhaps it is because I was lucky to win it in my first year in England and I have good memories from those games at Wembley.

"We play against Cambridge United, from League Two. I believe they are not going to make things easy for us in their stadium."

For the hosts, former Manchester United man Luke Chadwick has bruising to his knee bone which requires careful management throughout the season, while midfielder Tom Champion is also a doubt after sustaining a knee injury in the 4-0 win over Newport County on Saturday.

Van Gaal has doubts over Jonny Evans, who limped off at QPR, and Luke Shaw, who missed the trip altogether. Striker Robin van Persie could come back in after an ankle problem, but Ashley Young continues to struggle with a hamstring strain and Rafael da Silva has not featured since fracturing a cheekbone in the previous round at Yeovil.