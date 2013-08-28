Fabregas never even considered United move

The Premier League champions have been chasing the 26-year-old Spain international for much of the transfer window and are believed to have had several bids turned down in their attempts to prize him away from the Camp Nou.

The former Arsenal man – who only joined the Catalan giants in 2011 – was rumoured to be unhappy over a lack of guaranteed first-team football.

However, he has started both of Barcelona's La Liga matches so far this season under new coach Gerardo Martino and has now revealed that he dreams of playing with the club for the rest of his career.

"I have never said that I could go, nor have I talked to the president or the coach about it," Fabregas told Spanish TV station TVE.

"What I don't know is how this can be said to be true just because some journalist wrote it on Twitter.

"My dream is to stay here and succeed.

"I have a great desire to achieve even more and I am committed to this club and proud to be here."