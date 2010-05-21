Factbox on Chile

Colours: Red shirts, dark blue shorts and white socks.

Nickname: "La Roja" (the Reds)

Previous World Cup appearances: 7: 1930, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1982, 1998

Best World Cup performance: Third place, 1962

Coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Most capped player: Leonel Sanchez 84

Top goalscorer: Marcelo Salas 37

Talking points:

Who is going to partner Humberto Suazo up front? Recent form would suggest Udinese's Alexis Sanchez should get the nod but Fabian Orellana and Juan Beausejour have both staked their claims for a place in Bielsa's starting line-up. Jorge Valdivia is the best bet to play the creative role behind the strikers but that might mean relegating the mercurial Matias Fernandez to the bench. Gary Medel is certain to start in the heart of the defence but all the other places are up for grabs. Waldo Ponce may partner Medel but PAOK's Pablo Contreras and West Bromwich Albion's Gonzalo Jara are in with good chances.

Player to watch:

Valdivia, known as "El Mago" (The Magician), has the talent and inventiveness to turn any game on its head, as long as he can keep his discipline. At the other end of the pitch, the combative Medel, nicknamed "Pitbull", is emerging as the best Chilean defender of his generation. (Compiled by Gideon Long; Editing by Rex Gowar/Robert Woodward; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)