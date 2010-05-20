Factbox on the Netherlands

Colours: Orange shirts, black shorts and orange socks

Nickname: Orange

Previous World Cup appearances: 8: 1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006

Best World Cup performance: runners-up in 1974 and 1978

Coach: Bert van Marwijk

Most capped player: Edwin van der Sar 130

Top goalscorer: Patrick Kluivert 40

Talking points:

The position of central striker is the most discussed matter in the Dutch team. In Dirk Kuyt and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Van Marwijk has two obvious choices, though Huntelaar has not played regularly this season despite a move from Real Madrid to AC Milan, while Kuyt fills in the right wing at his club, Liverpool. However, Robin van Persie has also made clear that he wants to act as central striker, though he may be more useful as winger or playmaker.

Player to watch:

It would be easy to name Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder or Van Persie, but Van Marwijk's son-in-law Mark van Bommel might be the natural playing captain for the Dutch. The 32-year-old defensive midfielder has shown outstanding class during Bayern Munich's treble-chasing season, becoming the club's first foreign captain to lift the Bundesliga trophy.