Factbox on Switzerland

Colours: Red shirts, white shorts and red socks.

Nickname: Nati (short for National team).

Previous World Cup appearances: 8. 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finalists in 1934, 1938, 1954

Coach: Ottmar Hitzfeld

Most capped player: Heinz Hermann 117 caps

Top goalscorer: Alexander Frei 40 goals

Talking points:

Switzerland qualified from arguably the weakest European group and lost 2-1 at home to Luxembourg along the way. Philippe Senderos has been a key central defender recently but a lack of match practice at club level is a concern. Leading scorer Alexander Frei broke his arm in February and will also lack match practice. Both he and striking partner Blaise Nkufo are over 30. Hakan Yakin is the only player with real flair but Hitzfeld has used him only as a substitute.

Players to watch:

Diego Benaglio helped VfL Wolfsburg to win the Bundesliga title last season, Yakin can liven up a generally lacklustre midfield and Frei is still a dangerman. Tranquillo Barnetta has his moments in midfield.

(Compiled by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)