Falcao 'has cried over Man United troubles'

Big things were expected of the Colombia international when he joined on loan from Monaco in September, especially given the astronomical wages he is reportedly earning at Old Trafford.

However, the former Atletico Madrid striker has managed just four Premier League goals in 18 appearances and has faced criticism over his performances.

Earlier this month, Falcao played for the club's under-21 team, with manager Louis van Gaal later denying that it was a humiliating experience.

But Falcao's former representative, Silvano Espindola, stated that he was left feeling uneasy by the situation in the context of a difficult campaign.

"We talk a lot. I'm not going to say that he feels happy because he's not. We've spoken many times and cried together," he told AS Colombia.

"It's not an easy situation because every player wants to play and every goal-scorer wants to score goals, that's normal.

"But, at the moment, he isn't scoring and that's part of his football. He's recovering his best form.

"When we spoke, I told him that this happens to every striker, that he'll get over this poor run. When you don't score, you're going to begin to feel the pressure."

On Falcao's appearance for United's development side against Tottenham, Espindola added: "When he was on his way to the ground to play this game with the reserves, he called me.

"We spoke for 20 minutes until he reached the stadium and he told me 'I've never been through something like this, I don't know how to deal with this situation. It feels weird for me'."