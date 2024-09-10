Fan groups hit out after 'Betrayed' flag is covered up during England U21s match

The Luton Town Supporters’ Trust has demanded that the FA issue an apology for covering up one of Kenilworth Road’s most iconic flags during Monday night’s England under-21s friendly.

Luton' home ground played host to the Young Lions’ 4-1 victory over Austria, but the controversial covering up of a flag that reads, ‘Betrayed by the FA’, has been criticised by both the Trust and fan group Loyal Luton Supporters Club.

The flag has been hung up at Kenilworth Road since the Hatters were deducted a huge 30 points by the Football League and FA in 2008, which effectively saw them relegated to the non-league.

Journalist Henry Winter posted a picture on X showing the bottom section of the flag covered up, along with the caption ‘diplomatic bit of folding here with the FA in town’.

This was soon followed by criticism from Loyal Luton, who issued a statement showing their dismay at the move.

“Loyal Luton is left deeply disappointed and dismayed by the covering of the "Betrayed by the FA" flag during the England U-21 match,” their statement read, as reported by Luton Today. “We were led to believe it would be displayed in full.

“This flag symbolizes LTFC's remarkable rise from near collapse, and its message is crucial – a reminder of the club's history and the struggles we’ve overcome. LLSC demands an explanation of who made the decision to hide it and why. The flag represents more than a grievance – it’s a voice for supporters still hurt by the FA's 2008 actions. Silencing it for an external event is deeply disappointing. Never forgive, never forget.”

The Trust have since followed this up by declaring that the FA were responsible and calling for an apology to be made.

“LTST strongly condemns the covering up of the flag and as such we have contacted the football club and have been advised that this was not their decision,” reads their statement. “The FA hired the ground and we understand that when they did so the club insisted that the flag was untouched.

Luton Town were relegated out of the Football League in April 2009 after being handed a 30-point deduction (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It turns out that the banner was rolled up shortly before the gates opened. Despite it being unrolled, someone ordered it to be rolled up again. LTST therefore calls on the FA to offer Luton supporters a full apology for allowing this action to go ahead and would expect that any future ground hire comes with a guarantee that items within a venue are left untouched.”

Luton’s 30-point deduction came after the club suffered back-to-back relegations and saw them drop into non-league for the first time in 89 years. The FA initially deducted 10 points for financial irregularities when dealing with agents several years before, while the Football League’s eye-watering 20-point deduction came after failing to secure an insolvency agreement that satisfied HMRC and the 30-point penalty remains the biggest-ever points deduction in English football history.

