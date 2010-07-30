Fans back club over country

In the poll of 2,500 fans across the country, 63 percent confirmed their loyalties lie firmly with club over country.

Northerners seem to be have the least affection for England, with 73 percent of those in the North East and 71 percent in the North West prioritising their clubs.

However, despite England's dismal World Cup performance, fans would be willing to go through hardship to see the national side thrive.

According to the poll, conducted by milkshake brand Frijj, 23 percent of England fans would give up a month's wages for a World Cup win, and 12 percent would give up sex for a whole year.

By Rob Edwards



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook