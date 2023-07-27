FC Copenhagen ban signs from supporters asking for players' shirts

Danish champions FC Copenhagen have asked their supporters not to bring signs to home or away matches requesting players' shirts.

The 15-time Superliga winners posted a statement on their website and on their social media channels on Thursday requesting that the practice be avoided from now on.

"From this season, FC Copenhagen does not want signs to be carried with requests for a shirt from the players for the home games at Parken or in our away section," the club said in a statement.

"The decision stems from the fact that it is not possible for the players or the club to meet the many wishes, and we therefore disappoint a lot of children who come with the hope of getting a jersey."

In recent years, the trend has been growing across Europe and it is now impossible for players to attend to the youngsters asking for jerseys.

"The number of signs has increased significantly over recent seasons, and unfortunately we have many children who get a bad experience from carrying a sign," Copenhagen added.

"At the same time, the players are put in a difficult situation because they cannot fulfil the wish and are perceived negatively because they have to say no to the many requests.

"We hope for understanding and understand, of course, that many want a shirt from a player, and it is still allowed for the players to choose to give a shirt to fans, but it will be without the signs."

The Danish club have been applauded on Twitter by fans who are fed up with the practice. "FC Copenhagen take a stand for us all," one quote tweet said. "Please implement this everywhere @UEFA," another added.