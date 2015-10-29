Felipe Anderson committed to Lazio

Felipe Anderson's representatives, Base Soccer, have insisted the Brazil international does not have a gentleman's agreement with Lazio that allows him to leave if a big-money offer comes in.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of his side's undisputed stars since joining them from Santos in 2013 and played a key role in Lazio's third-place finish last term.

A string of good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and he has been linked with a number of big clubs in recent months, including Manchester United.

However, the agency representing the winger together with his sister Juliana Gomes have downplayed suggestions he could be on the move come January if a good offer comes in.

"Contrary to reports, Felipe Anderson has not agreed a deal to leave Lazio and join anyone else," Base Soccer told ESPN.

"Felipe is doing well at Lazio and is only focused on doing his best for them."

Felipe Anderson has a contract with Lazio until June 2020 and has netted four goals in 10 Serie A appearances so far this term.