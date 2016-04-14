Fellaini: I knew Martial would miss with his left foot!

Marouane Fellaini jokingly said he knew team-mate Anthony Martial would miss after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final replay win at West Ham.

Fellaini made sure of United's spot in the semi-finals as he bundled home the team's second goal after Marcus Rashford sparked the game into life at Upton Park on Wednesday.

Martial's deflected shot from close range fell into the path of Fellaini, who diverted the ball past Darren Randolph in the 67th minute.

And Fellaini said he was not surprised that Martial's effort made its way to him inside the penalty area.

"I knew he [Martial] would miss because it was his left foot!" Fellaini told MUTV.

"I was stood in front of the goal and I just put my knee out towards the target. It was important in the end.

"It's always nice to score; it's good for confidence. Now we have a game on Saturday which we have to win in front of our home supporters."

Everton await United in the final four of the competition and Fellaini added: "When I was at Everton eight years ago, we played the semi-final against United and we won, so this time I hope I am on the winning side again.

"At a club like Manchester United, we have to win something. I think all the players want to do that this season."

United return to Old Trafford on Saturday as they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.