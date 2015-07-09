Fenerbahce confirm Van Persie talks

Fenerbahce have confirmed they are in talks with Manchester United striker Robin van Persie over a potential transfer.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to the Istanbul club, with reports suggesting that a £4.7million switch is on the cards.

And a post on Fenerbahce's Twitter account said: "Fenerbahce has begun to transfer talks with Robin Van Persie and his club Manchester United."

Van Persie enjoyed a disappointing 2014-15 campaign for United, finding the net just 10 times.

United have already boosted their forward line during the transfer window with the signing of Memphis Depay from PSV.

Should he complete a move to Fenerbahce, Van Persie will join former United team-mate Nani at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium following the Portugal winger's transfer on Tuesday.