Ferguson: Only United or Arsenal can win title

United are one point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with a game in hand which they will use up when they visit Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

With the leading teams having 11 or 12 matches to play, United are eight points clear of third-placed Manchester City, 10 ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and 12 clear of Chelsea.

If United beat Wigan for the 12th successive league match they would be 15 points ahead of Chelsea by the time the sides meet.

Ferguson, who has led his side to 11 league titles, virtually dismissed Chelsea's chances of retaining the championship.

"Normally two teams break away when you come to the end of the season, it's always two teams - that's the way it's looking at the moment," he told reporters.

"I think it's either Arsenal or ourselves, either one of us will win it."

Ferguson also dismissed remarks made by Chelsea captain John Terry who said United might buckle under the pressure of challenging for the title, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"You try things. We all try things," he said.

"But it won't be easy (for Chelsea) to come back from that kind of points deficit.

"I said some time ago, the team that is most consistent would win the league. That is why I stress that we have to keep our momentum going and get that consistency."

Ferguson said experienced striker Michael Owen, who has made only two substitute appearances in the league this year and played one full match in the FA Cup, could face Wigan after recovering from injury.

"He is back training and could be available on Saturday," he said.

Ryan Giggs could also return after missing last week's FA Cup match against Crawley Town and the Champions League trip to Olympique Marseille.